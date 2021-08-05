AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Herc by 2,797.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 716,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,818,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,572,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herc by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 59,934 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,751,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HRI opened at $118.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.16. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $128.23. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.10.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

