Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 548,469 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 85.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 548,469 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,278,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

