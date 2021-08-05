Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,272 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,679 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.