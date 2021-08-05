Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,820 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after acquiring an additional 875,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,807,000 after acquiring an additional 520,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,025. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

