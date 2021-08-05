Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 949,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,964 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $34,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 798,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,107. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.