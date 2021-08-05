Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $35,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.76. 1,307,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,078. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $289.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.19. The stock has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.23.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

