Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $163.99 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by analysts at Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc.(NASDAQ: AAPL)Remaining Bullish Despite Management’s Warning of Weak Q4” and dated July 28, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.95 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 168,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 897,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,915,000 after acquiring an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

