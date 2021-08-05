Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.95 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

