Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Shares Down 0.1%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 9,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 102,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile (NYSE:APGB)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

