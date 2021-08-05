Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:ARI opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 206,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

