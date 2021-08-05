Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:ARI opened at $15.01 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $195,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

