Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.090-$2.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.78.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 over the last three months.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

