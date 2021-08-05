APA (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

APA traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 489,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,540. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.95. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

