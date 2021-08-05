Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev witnessed continued momentum in second-quarter 2021, resulting in top and bottom line growth on a year over year basis. Results benefited from its unique commercial strategy, strong brand portfolio, investments in digital platform and operation excellence, which led to market share growth across the majority of the key markets. The results also demonstrated the company’s fundamental strength as well as continued resilience in the global beer category. The expansion of the Beyond Beer portfolio and investments in B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing bode well. However, AB InBev’s shares lagged the industry in the past three months as the momentum in business was not enough to cheer investors. It reported lower-than-expected sales and earnings in the quarter. Higher commodity and operating costs continued to be headwinds.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 149,235 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

