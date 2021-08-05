Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.36%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Angi stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 1,522,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,176.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

