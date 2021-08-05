Analyzing Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kilroy Realty and Redwood Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 1 4 7 0 2.50 Redwood Trust 0 0 6 1 3.14

Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus price target of $70.27, indicating a potential upside of 7.63%. Redwood Trust has a consensus price target of $12.93, indicating a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 71.92% 12.06% 6.48% Redwood Trust 74.95% 13.60% 1.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Redwood Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $898.40 million 8.46 $187.10 million $3.71 17.60 Redwood Trust $572.00 million 2.33 -$581.85 million $0.04 294.25

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Kilroy Realty pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Redwood Trust pays out 1,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Redwood Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Redwood Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Lending segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Third-Party Investments segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, as well as in K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. This segment also offers servicer advance, and other residential and multifamily credit investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

