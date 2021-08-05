Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Perficient (PRFT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT):

7/30/2021 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $75.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $83.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $78.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Perficient had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

6/30/2021 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Perficient by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,386 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

