Analysts Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price at $74.79

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

SNAP stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.34. 700,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,729,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.77. Snap has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $24,998,582.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,962,265 shares of company stock worth $412,075,057.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $231,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

