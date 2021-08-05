Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the highest is $2.78. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $2.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $152.19 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.