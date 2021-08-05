Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $972.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will report sales of $972.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $966.54 million. RH reported sales of $709.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

RH traded up $15.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $676.08. The stock had a trading volume of 444,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,970. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.74. RH has a 1 year low of $292.00 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in RH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in RH by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 7.4% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,991 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

