Analysts Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.43). OptiNose reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OptiNose by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter worth $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in OptiNose by 67.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

OPTN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 145,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,551. The stock has a market cap of $143.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

