Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

KPTI traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $443.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

