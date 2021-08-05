Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce $463.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $460.80 million to $471.70 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $297.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $29.45. 33,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.02. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

