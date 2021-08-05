Analysts Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post $150.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.98 million to $151.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $602.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.39 million to $613.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $695.89 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,184. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

