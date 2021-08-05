Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

