Analysts Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54. AMC Networks posted earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $48.05 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

