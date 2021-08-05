Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report sales of $40.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13,710.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $242.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.70 million to $277.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $561.80 million, with estimates ranging from $477.10 million to $646.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

MARA opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

