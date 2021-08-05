Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report sales of $131.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $523.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $534.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $548.73 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $566.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $31.56. 708,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

