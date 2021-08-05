Analysts Anticipate Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.99) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUSN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

FUSN stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $340.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

