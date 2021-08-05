Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report sales of $827.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.80 million and the highest is $867.77 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.38. 7,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,043. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

