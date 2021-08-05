Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

ASYS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 155,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,605. The company has a market cap of $138.47 million, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.52. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

