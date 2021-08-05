Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

