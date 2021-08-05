Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 21,771 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Culp were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Culp by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Culp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Culp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Culp by 6,924.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. Culp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

