Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Northwest Natural worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $17,648,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $9,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 83.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth approximately $6,333,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NWN opened at $53.79 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

