Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.67% of MYR Group worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 274,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $405,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYR Group stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

