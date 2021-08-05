Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $226,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPE opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.47. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.05). Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

