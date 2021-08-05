America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of America’s Car-Mart worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,084,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $155.22 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.48 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

