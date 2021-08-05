American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Separately, Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $72.43 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

