American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Hits New 1-Year High at $175.57

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.57 and last traded at $175.57, with a volume of 2906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 3.5% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 20.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

