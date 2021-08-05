American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%.

AMSC traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 719,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,895. The company has a market cap of $351.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

