American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $168.06 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

