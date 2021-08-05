Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Sells $326,550.00 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.62, for a total value of $320,775.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50.

AMED stock opened at $256.27 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.20 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.11.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

