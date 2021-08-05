AMC Networks (AMCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Networks has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.