AMC Networks (AMCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Networks has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

