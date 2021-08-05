Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.18. 62,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,384. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $379.02 million, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

