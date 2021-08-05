Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.82%.

ALTO stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. 6,551,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alto Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

