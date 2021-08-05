Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 31.60 ($0.41). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 3,417 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Altitude Group (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

