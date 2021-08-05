Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 18.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after acquiring an additional 140,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $75,886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $31,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

