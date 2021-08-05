Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $181.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 174.0% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.