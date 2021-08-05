Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. On average, analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $16.37.

ALPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 73,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,419 in the last 90 days. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

