Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Hits New 52-Week High at $440.00

Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 439.80 ($5.75), with a volume of 4087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434.40 ($5.68).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWE shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alphawave IP Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

